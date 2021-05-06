Opinion: Support Double SNAP Dollars program with HB 235

This week, a diverse group of more than 70 organizations, farmers and businesses joined us in asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to support Montana’s Double SNAP Dollars program by signing House Bill 235.
For many Montanans, spring means the of anticipation of fresh produce and the feeling of community at local farmers markets. This year, it feels especially good to see farmers markets kicking off around the state, bringing Montana-grown and raised products to our friends and neighbors.
We are thankful that the Montana Legislature recognized the value of strengthening local food systems by passing HB 235. HB 235 supports the Montana Double SNAP Dollars program, making a small but meaningful investment in our farmers, while helping families, seniors and other Montanans afford fresh, healthy food. But our work is not quite done. The final decision on the bill’s passage rests with the governor. In the coming days, Governor Gianforte will be deciding whether or not to support HB 235 and Montana Double SNAP Dollars.
The past year has heightened our awareness and understanding of the importance of health, access to food, and need for resilient food systems. All of these elements come together at farmers markets. Purchasing fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, cheese, meats and other Montana products supports health and nutrition, and invests in family farmers, who are the backbone of our local food system.
To help make farmers markets accessible and inviting to all Montanans, regardless of income, many of Montana’s markets not only accept SNAP benefits, but also offer Double SNAP Dollars. The typical SNAP benefit averages less than $1.30 per person per meal, making it difficult to afford adequate, quality food. Double SNAP Dollars helps families, seniors, people with disabilities, low-wage workers and others who utilize SNAP in Montana stretch their food budgets. Double SNAP Dollars incentivizes SNAP customers to shop at local farmers markets by providing a $1 for $1 match (up to $20 per week) for fresh produce.
Double SNAP Dollars helps people afford healthy, local food, while generating additional revenue for small farmers. Since 2015, Double SNAP Dollars has benefited 6,900 low-income Montanans, and resulted in an additional $580,000 in revenue for local farmers. In a survey of families using Double SNAP Dollars, 96% reported consuming more fresh fruits and vegetables as a result of the program. And when people consume more fresh fruits and vegetables, it has a direct impact on health. Improving the nutritional quality of diets helps children learn at school, improves health outcomes for seniors and people with disabilities, and reduces health care spending in Montana.
Double SNAP Dollars currently operates across 13 Montana counties, at a total of 23 farmers markets, two farm share programs and one small grocery store. HB 235 invests just $95,000 in state funds for the biennium to help grow the reach of this powerful program. These state dollars will be leveraged with federal funds and private dollars to maximize the impact, allowing more communities to offer Double SNAP Dollars. To learn more about Double SNAP Dollars in Montana, visit doubledollarsmt.com.
HB235 passed the legislature and now goes to Governor Gianforte to make the final decision. Join us in urging the governor to support this important and powerful program by signing HB 235.
Lorianne Burhop is chief policy officer for the Montana Food Bank Network (mfbn.org).