Opinion: Support MCPS Operating Levies

The Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees is entering an important election period this spring which will include trustee and operating levy elections for the Elementary District and the High School District. More information regarding the MCPS budget and the request for operating levies is available in the board meeting minutes and from the MCPS administration. Since joining the board nine years ago, I have reviewed the entire budget each year, and I encourage anyone who is interested to do the same. I am convinced that MCPS is an excellent steward of public money and that the proposed operating levies will be well-used to the benefit of our students.

I ask the public to please take the opportunity to review the MCPS budget, and I strongly urge support of the operating levies in the upcoming election.

MCPS serves 8,739 students and employs 1,970 teachers and support staff. Over 90% of the MCPS budget is used for salaries and benefits for teachers and staff. The employees are represented by unions, and the board assigns trustees to participate in the union negotiations as appropriate.

The MCPS Board also reviews textbook purchases, as required by policy. Right now, MCPS is in the process of reviewing the district-wide science curriculum and ensuring that it aligns with state standards. The proposed new science textbooks will be made available for board and public review before the board vote.

The MCPS Board works diligently to follow Montana’s Open Meeting Law, which means we only discuss items that are on the agenda and have been noticed to the public. We allow public comment at each meeting, and the commenters sometimes get excited and say all sorts of things. At the March 8 meeting, MCPS was discussing the school schedules, and a commenter brought up the bus company. The Board did not discuss that item because it was not on the agenda. MCPS has a Transportation Committee which reviews the bus contracts each year and includes trustee participation.

In the upcoming year, the MCPS Board will have an inclusive community input process about the bell times and bus schedules. Over the years, MCPS has used this organized public and Trustee collaborative process to reach some very creative and innovative solutions to educational issues.

Diane R. Lorenzen is the chair of the Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees.

