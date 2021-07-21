Opinion: Support relisting of Montana wolves

There is a cancer growing within Montana wildlife management. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, extreme hunting and trapping organizations, and the senior leadership within Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are consistently demonstrating their basic disregard for science-based decision-making when it comes to wildlife conservation.
The agency’s handpicked director, and the entire Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission appointed by Gianforte and confirmed by an extreme Republican Party, are silencing the voices of everyday Montanans when it comes to wildlife.
We all share equal, undivided interests in our wild animals, and our state government is charged with holding wildlife in trust for our benefit, managing it for the public good. But with the Montana FWP agencies in the pocket of an extremist subset of hunters, they ignore the public’s wishes.
The Montana FWP department is waging an assault on science-based wildlife management and instead is embracing policies that promote the commercialization of our wildlife and public lands. It is ever more apparent that the affluent Republican Party elite determine the future of what lives and what dies in Montana, making a mockery of the North American Model of Wildlife Management and the Public Trust Doctrine that had been the cornerstone of successful wildlife management in our state for decades.
Since conservation laws were developed in the 1930s, at a time when preventing uncontrolled hunting was the objective, little attention was given to the notion that animals have intrinsic worth, are essential to biodiversity or that game and non-game animals alike are needed for a balanced ecosystem. Tragically, we acknowledge that "conservation" is a misnomer in today's Montana wildlife agency.
The wolf controversy is a prime example of Montana’s conservation failure and the complexities at play. Once wolf management was passed from the federal government to the state wildlife agencies, the states picked up where they left off in the 1930s. It is clear that the interests of other stakeholders, those who value the ecological and economic importance of wolves and other predators in Montana, are undeniably ignored.
First it was the mismanagement of wolves. Soon, if delisted, grizzly bears will be the canary in the coal mine. Montana FWP leadership has little to no incentive to change its ways.
Now, we continue to witness a steady stream of anti-predator legislation and state regulations that seek to reduce Montana’s wolf populations even more. Instead of letting nature strike its own balance between predator and prey, these developments bear witness to the fact that Montana chooses to manipulate the population of wolves to grow more game — elk and deer — a practice in direct conflict with the North American Model of Conservation.
The time has come for the Biden administration to correct a Trump wrong by relisting wolves in 48 states, including Montana and Idaho. Under Director Henry Worsech, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks cannot and will not manage wolves and other large carnivores based on science. Our state wildlife agency will continue to auction our wildlife to the highest bidder. This blatantly disrespects the long legacy of Montana’s giants of conservation like Ron Moody, Bob Ream and so many others over the last 50 years.
Until systematic changes that ensure decisions appropriately reflect the most current peer-reviewed science, wolves and other predators are doomed to the same fate as when they were exterminated to the brink of extinction many years ago.
The time is now to relist Montana and Idaho wolves! Their very future depends on taking away management from Governor Gianforte, Montana FWP, and their wealthy contributors and friends. Please support the federal relisting of Montana, Idaho and all wolves today.
Marc Cooke is president of Wolves of the Rockies, and writes from Stevensville.