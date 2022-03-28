Opinion: Support scientists, not creationists

“If we can't agree at the bare minimum that a giant comet the size of Mount Everest hurtling its way toward Earth is not a f***ing good thing, then what the hell happened to us?” So says fictional Dr. Randall Mindy, from the satirical Netflix Best Picture Nominee, “Don't Look Up”.

Climate activists in Montana wonder the same thing, regarding GOP denials of stable climate collapse relating to burning fossil fuels. On this issue alone, voters should consider their children's lives, and vote Democratic.

Republican proselytizing, from their campaign donation letters, abounds with dishonesty and hypocrisy. Lies about climate, election fraud, and election results are just a few issues where mendacity is obvious. The prophet Isaiah said, “Woe until them who call evil good, and good evil.” Let's review:

Trump's Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, was so corrupt he was forced to resign. Do Missoulian readers remember Darby-the-eagle dying from lead poisoning? Guess who’s responsible? This headline from March 3, 2017's Missoulian offers a clue, “On his first full day in office … Zinke issued an order reversing a last-minute action by the Obama Administration to ban lead ammunition and fish tackle used on national wildlife refuges.” Just weeks ago (February 18), another Missoulian headline was, “Lead poisoning hits US bald eagles.” Now, lead has been found in drinking faucets in Montana public schools. There's no safe level of lead in drinking water or food, for children or eagles.

Carpetbagger Maryland Matt Rosendale allegedly accepted illegal campaign contributions from NRA in his unsuccessful Senate run against Jon Tester in 2018. Allegedly, NRA illegally evaded campaign finance regulations to funnel nearly $400,000 to Rosendale's campaign.

He's being sued by the gun-safety agency, Giffords, named for former US Representative Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head by a gunman with a political grudge against her. This senseless, brutal mass shooting also killed a nine-year old girl.

Rosendale now claims Giffords doesn't have “standing.” After being shot, and nearly killed, by gun violence, Gabby Giffords should have “standing”. What are laws for, accept to provide “standing” for victims of crimes? After the Federal Election Commission didn't respond to an initial filing by Giffords, the lawsuit is ongoing.

Rosendale's on the wrong side of American citizens on this issue. Most of us support common-sense gun-safety regulations. And all Montana voters understand corruption stemming from “dark money,” after our history with the “Copper Kings.” Rosendale also just voted to deny aid to Ukrainians, demanding a divisive, unpopular Southern border wall first.

Finally, consider fellow carpetbagger, Greg Gianforte. He assaults, then blames, a reporter he's just body-slammed, lying initially, until witnesses come forward with audio evidence. He's charged with misdemeanor, not felony, assault, thanks to then-Sheriff Brian Gootkin, campaign contributor. Gootkin subsequently gets appointed Governor Gianforte's head of Department of Corrections. A felony would probably have ended Gianforte`s political career. Instead, while “hunting” on his Sinclair Broadcasting buddy`s ranch near Yellowstone, he “harvests” a trapped, collared Yellowstone wolf illegally, missing the required training to slaughter his wolf-skin rug. Finally, he shoots a collared mountain lion, treed by hounds outside the park, near the same ranch, with a similar cast of characters. Entitled, much?

Republican deniers should watch “Don't Look Up,” dubbed, jokingly, a “documentary” by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Then watch UN's (YouTube) “Frankie the Dinosaur.” No one, not even Elon Musk, is rich enough to get to another planet. Support scientists, not creationists. Stop lying. Save your only home here on Earth! Help refugees from war and climate chaos. Be truly pro-life. Support livable futures for your grand-kids. That`s impossible if we`re all dead.

Beth Taylor Wilson is a climate and social justice activist, and serves on the board of Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC).

