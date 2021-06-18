Opinion: Take politics out of redistricting process

For example, Montanans can easily review a proposal and instantly see if a city, county or Indian reservation has been divided but the same cannot be said for “communities of interest.” We strongly believe objectivity is what Montanans expect from this process, and the Democrats' proposal ensures the opposite.

Additionally, Republicans on the commission proposed limiting the population deviation of our congressional and legislative districts to a minimum in an effort to have equal population among our districts. While federal law limits the discrepancy in sizes of congressional districts, state legislative district sizes vary widely for political purposes.

In Montana’s 2000 election cycle, three Democrat commissioners used the maximum deviation to overpopulate many Republican districts and under-populate many Democrat districts. Ten years later, the 2010 commission limited the maximum deviation to 3%, which was lauded by then-chairman, former Supreme Court Justice Jim Regnier. Now, the Democrat commissioners are pursuing a 5% deviation so they can resume their partisan effort to pack and crack Republican voters. If the 3% standard in 2010 was an “improvement” according to Democrat Commissioner Joe Lamson at the recent meeting, why would we go backward?