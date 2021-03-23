Opinion: Targeted COVID package will reopen our economy

These investments are already leading to positive results on the ground, including steady increases in vaccinations in Montana each week and the state’s recent announcement that all Montanans 16-years-old and up are eligible for the vaccine come April 1.

Because of this legislation, the economy in 2021 is expected to grow 6.5% — up from 4.2% in December — and our national unemployment is now projected to fall to 4.5% by the end of the year.

All of this is essential to getting folks back to work and reopening our economy as quickly as possible.

But reopening is only one piece of the puzzle.

Too many workers, towns, schools and small businesses are operating deep in the red, and I’ve heard from Montanans that we’ve got to provide targeted relief to help them get out of the hole.

That’s why I fought to include priorities Montanans told me to champion, like my legislation to restore daily long-distance Amtrak passenger service to the Hi-Line, so the farmer in Glasgow can safely and conveniently visit her parents in Seattle for the first time in more than a year.