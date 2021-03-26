Opinion: Tax cuts eventually undermine economy

This will reduce the general fund, not help most Montanans, and do little or nothing for economic development. State government fiscal policy seldom has a significant effect on economic development, although there are some exceptions. What drives economic development are good schools, transportation networks, modern infrastructure, affordable health care, a qualified workforce, and recreational opportunities. These are the foundational things that governments provide.

But the tax cut itself, if you will pardon the pejorative, is stupid. A genuine tax cut policy would be to leave the top rate where it is but make the stages of getting to the top rate more progressive or pass an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit. This would also use general funds, but the benefits would go to the neediest Montanans who would spend their extra dollars, leading to a more positive economic result from the multiplier effect.