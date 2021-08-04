Opinion: Tax hikes would hurt the people they are meant to help

Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:

At the forefront of our recovery from the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is the Biden administration’s $2 trillion-plus American Jobs Plan. It’s an ambitious proposal meant to create jobs, strengthen infrastructure and position the U.S. to compete globally — ultimately, putting Americans and our communities back on strong financial footing.

However, there are pieces of the president’s plan that, while well-intentioned, will ultimately prove detrimental to the financial well-being of small businesses and local communities across Montana and the rest of the nation. Specifically, increasing the corporate tax and the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) rates. Under the tax plan, the Biden administration has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate from 21% to a staggering 28% and the GILTI rate from 10.5% to an untenable 21%.

Of course, increasing taxes on America’s largest multi-national companies is a tried-and-true talking point, but as organizations representing Montana’s bankers, businesses and contractors, we know that in reality, corporations wouldn’t be the only ones paying for these taxes.