Opinion: Tax reform shouldn't mean more taxes

I’ll start by stating the obvious: property taxes have been rising for years in Missoula. I’ve now met with thousands of Missoulians in my ward, listening to their concerns. We certainly have pressing issues to deal with. However, nothing gives folks more apprehension going forward than rising taxes. We’re concerned with being able to remain in the community we love, and for many, the community we grew up in.

What is a tax? One common definition: a compulsory financial charge or some other type of levy imposed on a taxpayer by a governmental organization in order to fund government spending and various public expenditures. This definition illustrates that taxes take many forms here in Missoula. An overly simplistic illustration used recently by my opponent, Stacie Anderson, references the city general fund tax as the sole taxation levied on one’s tax bill, and averages “only about 29%” of that bill (as if “only” is supposed to make the figure more palatable to taxpayers). Again, payment is compulsory — failure to pay means the government can ultimately seize your property and forcefully evict you.

Here’s the thing: the taxes paid by Missoulians are much more than that 29%. Special districts for roads and parks, enacted 10 years ago, have risen over 1,900%. Every taxpayer in the city pays them. There’s the MUTD: Missoula Urban Transportation District (Mountain Line), compulsory to many in the city to pay for a service that may not even exist in their neighborhood. There’s SIDs, water fees, sewer fees, hookup fees, development fees, impact fees, licensing fees, inspection fees, user fees, fines — all of which fund increased government spending, all of which are compulsory if you want water in your home, build a home, conduct business, start a business, stay in a hotel, to name a few. I’m not evaluating right or wrong with all of this, but illustrating how we’re indeed taxed well beyond that 29%.

Anderson advocates for a new local option sales tax, or “tourist tax,” in exchange for lower property taxes. Consider this: A tourist may spend a week or two here per year. They’ll spend money, cautious to what extent they do so knowing the added cost of the tax. It’ll most certainly discourage spending and revenue going into the local economy. Meanwhile, Missoulians living here will be paying this tax all year long. It’s a regressive tax that will hurt the poor, including those struggling to remain in their homes. All the while we’re supposed to believe this will result in the lowering of property taxes? I remind everyone — the city budget rose by approximately $20 million this year, and has risen the previous 12 years. Even with the benefit of $14 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds, local government continues to grow, playing an ever-growing role in our everyday lives. Yet, my opponent blames the state for limiting revenue?

The surest way to reducing taxes is cutting wasteful spending. Let’s concentrate on core services — infrastructure, including high-tech infrastructure, emergency services, roads, utilities, promoting development. Each year every department within the city should submit a zero-based budget, a method of budgeting in which all expenses must be justified for each budget cycle (fiscal year). Every function within an organization is analyzed for its needs and costs. For the MUTD: if your neighborhood has no bus service, you shouldn’t pay. Additionally, let’s scrutinize unnecessary Tax Increment Financing (TIF) that siphons general fund revenue for decades.

On council, I’ll fight to protect your tax dollars! Tax reform by creating new taxes? We all know better than that!

Bob Campbell is a candidate for Missoula City Council, Ward 5.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0