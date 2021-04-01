Opinion: Thank you, Senator Tester, for supporting American Rescue Plan

Despite the pandemic, the wealthy are doing obscenely well. Over the first 10 months of COVID, the 660 billionaires in the United States increased their wealth by $1.1 trillion. That’s nearly a 40% increase in less than a year, while most people have been struggling to afford health care, prescriptions, childcare, rent and food. It’s time for the wealthy to pay their fair share and invest in the well-being of the rest of us.

The ARP is not perfect. Many of its parts are temporary, including the pieces that make health insurance more affordable. The ARP will get us through the next few months, but Montana — and the country — needs the federal government to do more to rebuild a thriving economy on the other side of this pandemic. We need Congress and President Biden to invest in our people, our communities, and our infrastructure so that we can rebuild.

Our sincere gratitude to you, Tester, for voting for the American Rescue Plan. It was the right thing to do. Now we can begin stabilizing our economy and start down the road to recovery. Thank you, Senator Tester, for putting Montanans first.

Terry Minow of Boulder, Montana, is vice chair of Big Sky 55+. Quint Nyman of Helena is a retired corporal from the Marines and a member of Big Sky 55+.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3