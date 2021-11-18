Opinion: Thank you to the ski world of Missoula

Halloween weekend brought the revitalization of the Missoula Safety On Snow (SOS) Ski Swap to Missoula. With the evil bug from somewhere, our lives have completely changed. For the past several years we have held our ski swap at Big Ski High School, however with appropriate concerns about health issues, MCPS canceled all out of school rental agreements.

We were able to rent space at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The location relocation caused the crew to put on their big game pants but in the end, we were blessed with a great gear swap.

For the fairgrounds, a special shout out to the office staff and especially Flanna Ewinger, who moved with the speed of snow gods and got the fair into a great location.

We had an amazing amount of support from the community and at this time we would like to recognize them:

Bonner Town Pump, Katie, store manager; Broadway Pizza Hut; Buff Reynolds, buff@buffnetworks.com; Eastgate Ace Hardware, Nick Hunter, manager and Stewart Weis, owner; First Interstate Bank, North Reserve; Mike and Heather Nichols; Missoula Fresh Market, Ron, Jason and Britney; Ole’s Country Store North Orange Street; Orange Street Food Farm, Vanessa, store manager; Taco Johns, Bruce and Kim Doering.

And last but by no means least, thanks to all of the Missoula community who saved all your gear from last year and brought it in this year, those who show shopped and those who volunteered.

This is only a small smattering of all the folks that made this “#53 minus 1” SOS Fair happen. It is the collective whole who makes a function successful.

Again, many thanks for all of you who made this happen.

Steve Thompson, SOS Fair Board.

