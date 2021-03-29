Opinion: The American Robin for dinner

Second, professional market hunters killed robins and other songbirds for those markets. This market hunting continued through the end of the century, long after Audubon’s death in 1851.

Third, hunters used many lethal weapons — "bows and arrows, blowpipes, guns, and traps of different sorts" — against the birds.

And fourth, robins existed in such numbers that the flocks of robins succeeded each other.

The robin is still a common bird across the continent, but not in the numbers of Audubon’s time. Market hunting, subsistence hunting, sport shooting, plumage hunters for the hat industry, and egg collectors contributed to declining bird populations.

So did the loss of bird habitat converted to multiple uses by a growing and expanding population of people.

The noticeable crash of bird populations in the late nineteenth century led to a bird conservation movement. The Ornithological Union, Audubon societies, organizations of hunters, and others campaigned for hunting regulations, such as state bans on hunting birds during the spring migration and summer nesting seasons.

People changed their values. They switched from eating songbirds to protecting them.