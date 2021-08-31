Opinion: The best offense is a good defense

If the driver had good tires on the car, they likely would not have hydroplaned, or if they were driving slower (even with bad tires), they likely would not have hydroplaned. It wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t by chance, and there was an apparent and deliberate cause.

It was a crash.

Sure, there may be some chance happenings that could occur without a deliberate cause. Those could fall under the “accident” category. Still, in all my years investigating traffic crashes, I was always able to identify a “cause” that put it in the “crash” category.

Yes, and I’ve also heard people tell stories about their uncle’s cousin’s junior high school teacher's friend from the Niagara Falls area who survived a crash because they weren’t wearing a seat belt. Well, they likely would have also survived if they were wearing their seat belt, too. A seat belt isn’t a magic blanket that will save you in all cases. If that were the case, NASCAR drivers wouldn’t need helmets, 5-point harnesses and fireproof suits. With the speeds we travel these days, the energy our bodies experience during a crash can still be fatal even when wearing a seat belt. It just dramatically increases your chances of survival.