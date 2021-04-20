Opinion: The billion-dollar hamburger

If the price customers will pay NorthWestern under this bill is not high enough, the real costs are far more troubling. SB 379 forces the Public Service Commissioners to allow NorthWestern to charge its customers each year for the constantly rising costs to operate and maintain the aging Colstrip plant, including rapidly rising fuel costs, periodic equipment replacement, taxes, replacement power when the plant breaks down (which in recent years has been $14 million, and will certainly increase as the plant ages), and — you'd better sit down for this one — all cleanup costs for the new share of the plant!

The Public Service Commission’s numerous analyses calculating the average cost per customer each year results in NorthWestern being able to charge communities across the state some staggering amounts in a single year: $25 million for Billings, $21 million for Missoula, $11.9 million for Bozeman and $23 million for Great Falls. Smaller towns like Hamilton will be on the hook for $1 million each year. Of course this assumes that every household in these towns is a NorthWestern customer and not a co-op customer, but you get the idea. Can your community afford to pad the pockets of NorthWestern’s shareholders to the tune of millions of dollars a year? Can you afford these higher power bills? And wouldn’t this money be better spent on our local communities?