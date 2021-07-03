Opinion: The case against a universal basic income

There are plenty of reasonable — even radical — arguments for reforming current welfare spending, but any plan to do so must reckon with reality. A plan that would eliminate current anti-poverty programs and replace them with a single UBI is simply not politically feasible. Any attempt to repeal longtime anti-poverty programs would be attacked as an attack on vulnerable people, while any effort to create a UBI system that would maintain current benefits would break the bank and undermine the compromise with those who want a smaller, more affordable plan. We would likely end up with a UBI on top of existing programs, which would be both more complex and more expensive.

Finally, many of the alleged advantages of life under a UBI are at odds with statistical evidence. Proponents would have us imagine a utopia where recipients are free to become artists, community volunteers and health care helpers. But as the American Enterprise Institute’s Nicholas Eberstadt finds, most men who are currently neither working nor in school spend the overwhelming majority of their free time on “socializing, relaxing and leisure.” There is little evidence, beyond wishful thinking, to imagine that most of the people “liberated” by a UBI would spend more time on community improvement or anything constructive than on TV, video games and smartphone apps.

Richard Morrison is a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

