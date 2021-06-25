Opinion: The despots’ playbook

From the time of Mussolini and Hitler there has been a playbook pursuant to which authoritarians and despots have taken and maintained power — think of the governments and leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, the Philippines, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and more than three dozen other countries around the globe.

The rules, if you will, are always the same. Authoritarians and despots:

• Draw up an enemies list — you are either for us or against us; we govern for the party in power, not for all the people; we intimidate, bully, marginalize and crush the opposition.

• Systematically trash the press — a free press is the enemy of the people; the truth is fake news; we delegitimize the press or control and use it as a propaganda tool.

• Lie, lie, lie — the bigger the lie the better, because people believe that the most outrageous and improbable lie must be true, or else no one would say it in the first place. We trash the truth in favor of alternate facts, fiction, or fantasy; we trash science and substitute religion; we propagandize with false information and conspiracy theories.