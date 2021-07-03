Opinion: The growing urgency of a guaranteed income program

He ended with the kind of triumphant flourishes looking forward to a brighter future, which we have all heard before but that I find I still need to hear, like “Amen” after a sermon: “I truly believe there is nothing we can’t do as a nation, as long as we do it together.”

I agree that the policies enacted under the American Rescue Act spared millions of lives from immediate catastrophe. But I still don’t believe we’re fulfilling the mandate of a nation “where there is nothing we can’t do” with these short-term solutions.

We need to respond in ways that acknowledge that the pandemic has not created catastrophes so much as it revealed that we’re a nation living one step away from massive penury in which the majority of Americans are subject to illness, joblessness or unexpected expenses on a daily basis.

We can’t rely on solutions that help for just today, only to leave people hanging on a thin thread until the next catastrophe.

An example of short-sightedness would be letting the expanded earned income tax credit and the expanded child tax credit provisions expire after one year.