Opinion: The impact of our war on police

Suppose you’re in a battlefield with bad guys coming at you full force and you have the means of stopping them, but, while calling your own troops names, you pull them off the field, letting the bad guys have their murderous way. That’s not that far from what we’ve done in the United States of America with cops, and we thus have had an egregious homicide rise. Guess who pays the most: our Black American citizens.

It is terrible, terrible, terrible that some of our police have themselves done horrible things, but while the George Floyd tragedy signaled a deep need for reform, the Democrats preferred denying Republicans any say to getting anything done. Police are still being universally demeaned as immoral racists and, in some major cities, police forces have been at least temporarily stripped of significant funds. Police have retired early and quit in record numbers.

Those numbers? It’s 3,700 beat cops who are gone, it is reported, and think of a policewoman in Asheville, North Carolina, who was written about in The New York Times. Because of her presumably mistaken career, friends quit talking to her. Relatives quit talking to her. A demonstrator set her clothes on fire. As quoted in the Times, she said, “I am drowning in this politically charged atmosphere of hate and destruction.” She quit. One problem with that is that police are hard to replace at the moment.