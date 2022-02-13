Opinion: The legacy of the Clark Fork Inn

In response to the recent article posted about the Poverello Center buying the Clark Fork Inn for veteran housing, I wanted to share some of the history of the inn's legacy.

I am the daughter of the previous owners, Stan and Luanne Clark. A tremendous community housing need was met for an underserved population through the tireless devotion Stan and Luanne showed in operating the Inn.

The motel had been in our family since the 1970s, when my great-grandparents bought it. The four-unit building in the back was previously four individual Civilian Conservation Corp cabins that were built in 1935. In 1972 my great grandparents had the two-story building erected to provide additional income potential, bringing the room count to 17. The motel was briefly sold outside the family around the 1980s but was later repurchased.

In the 1990s, my grandparents took over the motel operation, moving into the onsite 740-square-foot manager’s apartment, complete with a full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, living room, and two closets. They made a career of running the motel as nightly rentals. As a child, I spent my second Christmas in my grandparent’s home at the motel, creating many family memories. Eventually, my grandparents moved to Superior, at which point my uncle and his wife took over management of the motel. When they moved out of state, my parents assumed operation of the business in 2003.

Stan and Luanne converted the motel into studio apartments and rented the units on a monthly basis, providing much-needed housing to veterans and inmates from the pre-release. For nearly 20 years, they reached this underrepresented community for whom conventional housing was not an option. Many of the renters lived there for 10 to 15 years at a time. Stan and Luanne poured their hearts and souls into this business to serve the community. They remodeled almost all of the rooms, putting in kitchenettes and new flooring, baseboards, walls, siding, roofing, you name it — most of which they did themselves as a team of two.

They deep-cleaned and repainted rooms between tenants, showing the new renter they were valued and worth taking pride in. My mom’s motto was always, “If the apartments aren’t to a standard that we would want our daughter living in, then they are not suitable and ready for the next renter.” No wonder The Clark Fork Inn was always full with a long waiting list.

This was more than just a business for Stan and Luanne. It was a ministry and passion. They took personal interest in the care and wellbeing of their tenants. The compassion, grace, and dedication my parents showed is a legacy that should not be forgotten in the Missoula community. Not only did they maintain a high level of care and maintenance of the property, they spent their personal time driving tenants to doctor appointments, the bank, the public assistance office, aging services, grocery stores, etc. When tenants had health issues, Stan and Luanne went to their surgeries with them as their ride and moral support. When tenants were hospitalized, my parents were at their side. These were not just renters; they were family and friends to Stan and Luanne.

The Clark Fork Inn has been part of my entire life, from childhood memories to living there myself. I had lived out of state for almost a decade. When I moved back to Montana in my twenties, I rented the same manager’s apartment from my parents where I spent Christmas as a 2-year-old at Grandma and Grandpa’s. While living there for 2.5 years, I witnessed the incredible legacy my parents had built at 1010 West Broadway and the impact they made on the lives of their tenants, myself included.

The business was not always an easy operation. There were many unimaginable challenges Stan and Luanne faced. Not the least of which was experiencing the deaths of some of their renters who had been with them for years. It was a business of love, loss, joy, frustration, smiles and tears. They took pride in their hard work to create an environment that showed their tenants their lives were worth investing in.

I am glad that the nature of the Clark Fork Inn legacy will continue through the Poverello’s mission of housing veterans. Meanwhile, Stan and Luanne are enjoying retirement after investing much of their lives to the betterment of the Missoula community.

Katherine Clark is a 4th-generation Montanan who is actively involved in her local church and works as a senior administrative assistant for IMEG, a national engineering firm.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0