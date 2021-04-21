Opinion: The Montana Legislature should remember who they work for

The 67th Montana Legislature is turning its back on Montana voters and the public lands we rely on.

From Billings to Butte, Great Divide to Glendive, Helena to Havre, Montanans of all stripes find pleasure, beauty and much of their protein outside. In Montana, we know that our public lands can’t just serve as an empty slogan for politicians to lean on during campaign season. Public lands shape our way of life, our dinner plates, our economic health and the state we pass down to our children.

Back in November, Montanans overwhelmingly supported Ballot Initiative 190, which legalized recreational marijuana and allocated 49% of the generated tax revenue to our public lands. The lion’s share of that would boost Habitat Montana, a popular conservation tool used to maintain our outdoor infrastructure, increase access, acquire new public lands, and support Montana farmers and ranchers.

Now, however, out-of-touch lawmakers are squandering an extraordinary opportunity to provide critical funding for our great outdoors and the communities that depend on them. All of their bills to rewrite I-190 directly reject the will of the voters, stripping nearly $20 million of annual funding from conservation and outdoor recreation. Over time, that kind of funding is a game changer.