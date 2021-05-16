Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

Under federal law, states have the option to increase support to these families (overwhelmingly run by single moms) by implementing a child support cooperation requirement in food stamps.

Even if you’re not a single mom on food stamps, this issue should matter to you. Families that don’t receive child support are nearly 50% more likely to receive taxpayer-funded Medicaid, 60% more likely to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps, and 70% more likely to receive public housing benefits.

That’s money out of your family’s pocket, too.

But it’s not just about money. It’s also about responsibility and fairness. When dads ask for public assistance, it’s only fair that the state ask dads to step up and support their kids. If they can’t, the state is right to ask them to at least cooperate and seek an adjustment to their payments, rather than falling completely off the map.

And there’s fairness on the other side of the ledger, too.

When the state makes the effort to establish and enforce a child support order to help single moms on food stamps, it’s only fair that moms do what they can to help the state get her family the support its owed (unless there’s a unique situation, like domestic violence).