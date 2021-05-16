Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades.
And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too.
Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.
Some hoped that a new governor and new leaders in the Legislature might mean new possibilities. And, for a time, it looked promising.
Rep. Frank Fleming, R-Billings, a long-time probation and parole officer, took the lead on increasing child support for single-parent families this year. No doubt his previous career left him with a permanent sense of urgency on behalf of both law enforcement and needy families.
But, under a cloud of misinformation, the reform died again. And, unless Gov. Greg Gianforte implements it using his own executive authority — which he can do — the state will have to keep waiting for its "Montana Mom Miracle."
So, what’s the big deal?
There are almost 15,000 single-parent families on food stamps in Montana. Fewer than 30% receive any child support payments from the other parent whatsoever.
Under federal law, states have the option to increase support to these families (overwhelmingly run by single moms) by implementing a child support cooperation requirement in food stamps.
Even if you’re not a single mom on food stamps, this issue should matter to you. Families that don’t receive child support are nearly 50% more likely to receive taxpayer-funded Medicaid, 60% more likely to receive taxpayer-funded food stamps, and 70% more likely to receive public housing benefits.
That’s money out of your family’s pocket, too.
But it’s not just about money. It’s also about responsibility and fairness. When dads ask for public assistance, it’s only fair that the state ask dads to step up and support their kids. If they can’t, the state is right to ask them to at least cooperate and seek an adjustment to their payments, rather than falling completely off the map.
And there’s fairness on the other side of the ledger, too.
When the state makes the effort to establish and enforce a child support order to help single moms on food stamps, it’s only fair that moms do what they can to help the state get her family the support its owed (unless there’s a unique situation, like domestic violence).
This is not new to Montana. The state already has a successful child support cooperation requirement in its cash welfare program and childcare subsidy program.
Based on Kansas’s experience in expanding that same requirement to food stamps, Montana could generate a 40% increase in child support collections.
That’s a big number. But it’s not the most important number. More important is the support the average single mom gets when she receives full child support — about $5,700 per year. That’s almost $500 more every month for filling the gas tank, buying a new backpack for school or celebrating a good grade with ice cream.
That money will never jump off the page in a budget report inside the statehouse. But for a struggling single mom, $500 every month can be life changing.
Scott Centorino is a senior fellow focusing on welfare and health care reform at the Foundation for Government Accountability, a nonprofit think tank based in Naples, Florida.