Opinion: The question of the war in Ukraine and nuclear weapons

It is no secret that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the West’s infusion of arms in response, has moved the Doomsday Clock ever closer to midnight. Putting it differently, it is becoming more likely that an ill-conceived move on either side could escalate what is already a disaster into a nuclear catastrophe. It is time to rethink the role of nuclear weapons in how powerful nations resolve their differences.

The war in Ukraine may have opened a door that has remained somewhat closed since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Early in his war on Ukraine, President Putin warned that countries standing in Russia’s way would face “consequences such as they have never seen in their history”. He also announced that Russia's nuclear weapons were being put on “a special regime of combat duty.” This was considered by many world leaders to be a threat to use nuclear weapons if NATO's military support for Ukraine becomes too significant for him to tolerate. Russia is thought to have about 2000 non-strategic nuclear weapons. These weapons, designed for tactical, or “battlefield,” use still have many times the destructive power of the bombs dropped on Japan in World War II.

While we have no way of knowing how the current conflict will play out, we do know that escalating it further cannot be good. We must also recognize that continuing the development of nuclear weapons technology will not make us safer and that multiple choices of weapons and their delivery systems also may give our leaders to more incentive to use them.

Our current military spending calls for around $1.5 trillion to upgrade and maintain our nuclear arsenal over the next 30 years. Plans also call for the development of a new non-strategic nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile at a cost of at least $10 billion through 2031. Given how few of these weapons that would make our Earth uninhabitable were they detonated, an average person might think this dollar cost is excessive.

The Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) is written periodically to establish when and how nuclear weapons would be used by the United States. However, reworking these plans regularly gives us scant hope that these weapons will not be used when leadership deems it necessary. Now, since nuclear armed powers are involved in conflict in various ways, it is first essential to stop this war. After achieving this, we, and all nuclear nations, must come to the table to end this dangerous and wasteful enterprise.

If you are as concerned as we are, we urge you to contact President Biden. We are calling for the President, with Putin and other world leaders, to end this war and secure a just peace for Ukraine and the greater Europe. But of equal importance, Biden needs to begin serious and lasting efforts to reduce the world's nuclear arsenal with the achievable goal of eliminating these weapons from our planet. We owe our children and grandchildren a world safe from the threat of nuclear disaster and wars of all kinds. Contact President Biden by email at whitehouse.gov/contact or by phone at 202-456-1111.

For detailed information, visit The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft – Achieving a Safer U.S. Nuclear Posture by Joseph Cirincione quincyinst.org/ or the Veterans For Peace site veteransforpeace.org/ to read the Veterans For Peace Nuclear Posture Review.

Western Montana Chapter 133 of Veterans for Peace: Pat Vaughan, Rob Holden, John Snively, Dexter Aspevig, John Garrity, Walter Honan, Steve Hutchins

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0