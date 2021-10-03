Opinion: The science is clear, catastrophic wildfire requires forest management

Restoring our forests to a more natural level of tree density does not mean clear-cutting and does not mean removing the largest trees. It does mean striving for and achieving forests which can withstand wildfire without massive damage to forests, wildlife, watersheds and communities. Research now shows that, in California before European settlement, most forest types contained around 60 trees per acre. Today it is 300 trees per acre, helping to make the incredible fire behavior and damage we now see more and more common.

And in a Sacramento Bee interview in which fire researcher Scott Stephens was asked how much consensus there is among fire scientists that fuels treatments do help, he answered “I’d say at least 99%. I’ll be honest with you, it’s that strong; it’s that strong. There’s at least 99% certainty that treated areas do moderate fire behavior. You will always have the ignition potential, but the fires will be much easier to manage.” I don’t know if it’s 99% or not, but a wildfire commander with decades of experience recently told me this figure would be at least 90%. What is important here is that there is broad agreement among professionals that properly treated landscapes do moderate fire behavior.