Opinion: The tragedy of losing a home

It is a tragedy when anyone loses their home. My heart goes out to the Copenhaver Johnson family for losing theirs in a fire (“Alberton family struggles with loss of home”, Dec. 9). I appreciate community members doing what they can to help.

In Montana 1,249 families lost their homes through eviction in 2016, the latest data from evictionlab.org. That’s 3.4 evictions per day in our state, each one a tragedy. With the 2021 housing emergency, those numbers are far worse. Often eviction means losing all of a family’s possessions when the sheriff puts them out on the street. Just like property loss in a fire.

Exacerbating the eviction problem are skyrocketing rents and tenant precarity. Most leases are month-to-month after the first year, meaning that landlords can raise rents to whatever they choose whenever they like. One friend had her rent increased 50% from one month to the next earlier this year. My rent has increased three times in a year, twice now. Landlords can refuse to renew leases without cause, meaning tenants’ can lose their homes on short notice. The number of people evicted pales in comparison to those forced from their homes by other means.

Thirty-two percent of homes in Montana are rentals, as are 41% in Missoula County. In recent years, renters’ housing costs have far outpaced their incomes, driving a nationwide affordability crisis. We watch in horror at the conflagration as owners sell housing out from underneath their tenants — 23 in Bonner ("Bonner renters to face brutal housing market with sale of mill site homes," Feb. 23, 2021) and 34 in Skyview Trailer Park (“Residents of large Missoula trailer park get eviction notices”, Oct. 26, 2017). It’s as if arsonists are pouring gasoline on our rental homes while we helplessly watch them burn.

We have fire and building codes that do their best to prevent blazes from taking homes. We have fire departments that rapidly respond, to try to prevent home loss. We have no similar regulations or agencies to prevent landlords from forcing families from their homes.

We may not be able to prevent all fires. But we certainly can prevent owners from forcing tenants out of their homes. It’s only a matter of will. Sympathy for families like the Copenhavers and the Johnsons is well-placed. If we express similar sympathies for the plight of renters, we can move the state Legislature to have that will.

Montana desperately needs rent control and other tenant protections. At the very least, we need limits on how much and how often rents can increase. We must also require that landlords renew residential leases or be liable for their tenants’ moving expenses.

Losing one’s home is a tragedy we actually can prevent.

Robbie Liben, organizer, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

