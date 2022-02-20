Opinion: The truth about sanctions

A friend recently commented that the real meaning of American exceptionalism is the continued bullying by the United States of nations too weak to respond.

In this case, he was referring to the $7 billion the U.S. seized from Afghanistan’s Central Bank after our defeat. President Biden issued an executive order to return half of the money to the Afghan bank and various relief agencies, with the other half to be distributed to American families who lost loved ones on 9/11.

The cash diverted to Americans may seem a pittance to us, but it is serious money for a country emerging from our 20-year war. The Afghans' inability to access cash reserves has, over the last five months, ground commerce to a halt and impoverished even the middle class that our dollars lifted up during the occupation. We read news reports daily of the impending famine forcing families to choose between meager amounts of heat or food and their children. We can blame this on incompetence of the Taliban regime, but this disregards the kleptocracy we supported for two decades, and most of all, the sanctions designed to brutally punish the people for tolerating the Taliban. This collective punishment in wartime would involve slaughtering villagers in retaliation for a distant battlefield loss.

However, our doctrine of exceptionalism allows this because, well, who has the power and moral fiber to resist our will?

Washington and the American people have embraced sanctions as a tool of coercion because they see it as bloodless — no need to send in the troops to get our way. Sanctions are anything but harmless. The level of viciousness we impose on other countries with sanctions seldom, if ever, have its intended results, like regime change. Actually, they impart unbelievable hardship on everyday people, with little effect on their leaders. Sanctions induce rampant inflation, lack of availability of goods and parts for maintaining equipment. They make drugs and medical equipment unattainable. International banking becomes impossible to access. Companies that do business with sanctioned countries are, in return, targeted by the U.S., and even when sanctions are lifted, their effects live on for fear of their being reimposed. Counterproductively, they force alignment with other more powerful countries, like China or Russia.

Recently, economist Francisco Rodriguez published the results of his study of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and their broader effects on the country’s economy. In it, he compared Venezuela’s oil production with peer industries throughout Latin America, all of which had similar historical ups and downs. Each time sanctions were imposed, production in Venezuela plummeted. In fact, he noted similar responses in other sanctioned countries, like Iran. This is because, like any other industry, oil production depends on new equipment and replacement parts, unavailable when sanctions are levied. When the primary export is oil, its loss reverberates throughout the economy, affecting prices and availability of goods and services. Rodriguez, a critic of both socialist presidents Chavez and Maduro, goes on to say that these sanctioned industries suffer effects that would be equivalent to being bombed in wartime.

The big question is, do we Americans, because of our supposed belief in democracy and humanitarianism, have the right to sanction countries that do not embrace Washington’s views, any more than to bomb them? War has consistently turned out bad for us and worse for our victims, and sanctions have failed from Cuba to Iran.

It’s now time for Washington to listen, learn and reflect, rather than punish by reflex.

John Snively, Dexter Aspevig, John Garrity, Pat Vaughan, Walter Honan, Stephen Hutchins and Danny Showalter are members of the Western Montana Chapter of Veterans for Peace.

