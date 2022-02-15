Opinion: The truth about the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it” — Upton Sinclair.

In his Jan. 13 guest column regarding the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), retired Forest Service district ranger Tim Love says he wonders where opponents of the BCSA “come from.” Four generations of my family have been born and raised in Montana, and I have worked ardently on conservation issues since the mid 1970s. I have actually studied the bill, and I strongly oppose it.

This bill will undermine forest management. One of the facts Love leaves out is that the Department of Agriculture testified they have concerns the bill will usurp forest planning on the Seeley Lake District and replace it with political mandates. The BCSA undermines laws including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) which allow public input, and instead turns management decisions over to the special interests that are the “collaborative.”

Love claims the bill does not authorize any timber sales. That’s a half-truth at best. The bill mandates that a 10-year schedule of “restoration” projects be designed by the collaborative and the Forest Service. Love wrote that all of the collaborative’s restoration goals have already been met, so there is no doubt these would actually be commercial timber sales. Loren Rose of Pyramid Lumber, a key member of the collaborative, summed up its history saying “We got logs on trucks. Our conservation partners got very little.” Now the Forest Service stands ready to grant these sales “categorical exclusions” under their revised NEPA regulations to get more “logs on trucks.”

After staying in the Seeley Lake District Ranger position for 20 years, it seems Love is more comfortable serving the local interests of the powerful few rather than the many owners of national public lands that belong equally to all Americans.

Early on, the general idea of interested parties sitting together and reviewing maps made sense. But consensus immediately became a least-common denominator for wilderness. Social psychologists have long understood that every group has dominating individuals that can strong-arm the rest into agreeing to their demands. A prime example is the national mountain biking lobby, which demanded a last-minute addition to the BCSA creating a “play area” on the border of the Scapegoat Wilderness in prime grizzly bear and elk habitat. To maintain consensus, the collaborative agreed to this terrible idea.

Relying on hype and half-truths, collaboratives only want you to know about the best points. Releasing 47,000 acres of potential additions to the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wilderness, including much of the Monture area, to the 10-year schedule of timber sales does not “protect the Blackfoot.” Collaboratives have become bottomless recipients of our hard-earned tax dollars and they are heavily invested in continuing their largess. Prior to being at the collaborative trough Montana Wilderness Association (Wild Montana), of which I was a council member, was a true small grassroots wilderness advocacy group. Now it is a multimillion dollar organization, so far removed from its grassroots origins they removed Wilderness from their name.

It is time for a new paradigm. The “collaborative” experiment for federal land management has run itself into the ground. We need to fight to protect the few last qualifying wilderness acres we have. We need to set limits on the hedonistic, endless demands of well-heeled recreationists with expensive toys. We need science-based land management for wildlife and watersheds. All Americans need to be at the table, not just a few elitist special interest groups.

Patty Ames is president of the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, a clinical nurse specialist in psychiatry/mental health, and a grandmother.

