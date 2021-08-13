Opinion: The tyranny of the uninformed

Hasan then cited the examples from the real freedom fighters mentioned above, and the sacrifices they all made for actual civil and human rights. His “rant” concluded with these words, “A bunch of largely privileged, predominantly white, conservative, anti-science Republicans refusing to get vaccinated, and refusing to accept any consequences for that, isn't a civil-rights issue. It's an issue of recklessness, of selfishness, and of sheer, sheer idiocy.”

How is it possible that the state that produced Mike Mansfield, statesman extraordinaire and Senate majority leader for 16 years, is now reduced to Gianforte and “kooky” Matt Rosendale, our lone U.S. House representative? Rosendale voted against rescuing Afghan interpreters and allies, as our country's military withdraws from Afghanistan. Without rescue, we doom these honorable people, and their families, to certain execution if they are caught by the Taliban. The vote on that bill was 407 to 16, with 192 Republicans joining all Democrats in favor of the bill. Rosendale, as one of the 16 voting against, joined extremist Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), who has ties to white nationalist groups and whose own family members have disowned him.