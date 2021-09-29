Opinion: This health care crisis demands leadership

As a new wave of COVID-19 has ripped through our state, driving cases to some of the worst Montana has seen throughout the pandemic and at the fastest pace in the nation right now, our state’s health care system has been struggling under the strain. In some of our communities, doctors and nurses are being forced to make impossible, tragic choices to ration care. In times like these, Montanans expect and deserve strong leadership and decisive action from their governor.
While we are happy to see more National Guard sent to our hardest-hit hospitals, this is simply not enough to alleviate the crisis Montana is facing. We have heard over and over that our community hospitals need help to secure temporary medical staff, and avoid competing with each other over the workers they are able to find. Last year, Montana secured a statewide contract with temporary staffing agencies to take some of this burden off of strained health care facilities and help make sure that they have enough care workers to treat their patients. A bed that doesn’t have medical staff cannot be used to help our neighbors. As our hospitals fill up past capacity, we need another statewide effort to secure medical staff.
We also must do more to support the health care workers who have been fighting for months against the coronavirus. They have risked infection, feared bringing COVID home to their own families, and too often have been the only people standing by Montanans as they died in isolation units. As they face this new surge and we ask them to do more with less support, we risk losing their talent and exacerbating the staffing crisis our hospitals already face. Congress has sent Montana millions of dollars through the American Rescue Plan. The least we can do, not just to help them stay at their post, but to thank them for the incredible sacrifice they have undertaken on our behalf, is to invest a portion of those resources into boosting their wages and helping them stay in their careers.
Earlier this week, we reached out to Governor Gianforte to convey these simple, concrete requests to help ease the burden our frontline caregivers are shouldering in Montana’s worst phase of the pandemic so far. Today, we ask him again to do the job Montanans elected him to do. We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but in order to do so, we must take action today to make sure that our health care system stays strong and our neighbors get the care they need.
Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, represents Senate District 42 in the Montana Legislature. House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, represents House District 83.