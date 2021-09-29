Opinion: This health care crisis demands leadership

As a new wave of COVID-19 has ripped through our state, driving cases to some of the worst Montana has seen throughout the pandemic and at the fastest pace in the nation right now, our state’s health care system has been struggling under the strain. In some of our communities, doctors and nurses are being forced to make impossible, tragic choices to ration care. In times like these, Montanans expect and deserve strong leadership and decisive action from their governor.

While we are happy to see more National Guard sent to our hardest-hit hospitals, this is simply not enough to alleviate the crisis Montana is facing. We have heard over and over that our community hospitals need help to secure temporary medical staff, and avoid competing with each other over the workers they are able to find. Last year, Montana secured a statewide contract with temporary staffing agencies to take some of this burden off of strained health care facilities and help make sure that they have enough care workers to treat their patients. A bed that doesn’t have medical staff cannot be used to help our neighbors. As our hospitals fill up past capacity, we need another statewide effort to secure medical staff.