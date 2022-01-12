Opinion: Thompson sets record straight on retirement

I’d like to set the record straight regarding my recent retirement as the Region 2 Wildlife Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) at Missoula. Thank you for this opportunity.

My retirement is not a political statement or embedded in a controversy over hunting season proposals. I don’t blame folks for taking it that way. The circumstances surrounding my retirement have prompted questions and being vague has not been helpful. One reason I retired was to speak truthfully.

First, I offer my deepest apologies to my colleagues who were taken by surprise, kept in the dark, and now have had to shoulder my workload since I was abruptly sent home from work on the afternoon of Dec. 15.

Following a 20-day period when I was prohibited from working, by my own assessment I felt I had no practical choice but to retire from FWP when I was allowed back to work on Jan. 4.

My suspension cited “failure to adequately supervise my direct reports” and “breaches of chain of command.” I didn’t know we were at war. People who know me would — and have — recognized my misdeeds as being well within the norm of my 41 years of FWP service. I am not hard to correct. A direct conversation would’ve sufficed.

Putting me and my position on the shelf for 20 days was the worst thing my organization could’ve done to me, and I don’t think it was in FWP’s best interest either. As a result, my confidence in what I know about the operational environment in FWP was lost, along with my ability to offer guidance to those who look for it. With vacant positions to fill under the wildlife manager’s supervision, I saw the need for staff with a longer career horizon to make those selections. Also, after 20 days’ absence from an extraordinary workload, I knew I couldn’t dig out of that hole, especially during FWP’s biennial hunting season-setting process.

So, it’s a new day in the wildlife manager’s corner office. Given a clear understanding and application of the new rules, there is important and satisfying work to be done there for someone who is ready for the challenge. I know plenty of qualified wildlife professionals who would be great. And I’m sure going to miss the influence and engagement that I enjoyed right up until the moment that I didn’t.

Over the weekend, a rancher drove up beside me while I was taking pictures of the elk on her property. Over the din of dogs, hers and mine, she acknowledged my retirement and reported that I was missed at the Drummond hunting-season meeting the other night. It caused me to reflect on how fortunate I’ve been to have had so many doors opened to the patch on my sleeve and to find friendships on the other side.

While personally rewarding for me, that’s hardly been the point of FWP sending me and others like me into communities. I’ve always tried to carry your thoughts forward professionally and to translate those insights into recommendations that could be enacted for the benefit of wildlife and the public. I don’t think I hoarded very much of that knowledge for myself. Even with my abrupt departure from FWP, I think I instilled most of your perspectives within the agency.

To do this effectively requires a free flow of information and discussion among employees within FWP, up, down and across “the chain.” Otherwise, it’s like a “game of telephone.” The biologist, warden, or access technician may carry a perspective to her supervisor, and by the time the message reaches a decision maker — if it reaches one at all — it may be unrecognizable from the original. I once worked in this outfit when information flowed freely and was encouraged. Genuinely encouraged.

In closing, I’d like to express my deepest appreciation to everyone in FWP and to everyone that FWP introduced me to over my privileged career. How in the world I found my way here, way back when, seems like a miracle now — a calling far beyond my control. Doing work that matters with the acceptance and encouragement of so many people around me has been a gift that I’ve never taken for granted. Thank you.

Mike Thompson worked for FWP for 42 years.

