Opinion: Time for new day for Missoula

I believe that all humans possess certain human capital and may achieve success if given opportunities to do so without cumbersome government regulations and handouts!

Fiscal Responsibility

As taxpayers (owners and renters), we have consented to turn over to our government a portion of our hard-earned paycheck. In exchange, our local government owes us a limited range of services, primarily relating to public infrastructure, safety and freedom to pursue our economic endeavors.

However, single parents, university students and families on a fixed income are scarcely getting by with high rent costs in Missoula. In addition, senior homeowners and business owners in Missoula struggle to afford the rising cost of property and business taxes.

Missoula’s high burden of taxation is a direct result of its rapid government growth. As Missoula’s next mayor, I will focus on keeping spending growth consistent with economic growth. Lower tax burdens and the right kind of government will best promote growth in Missoula.

Housing Affordability

Missoula’s housing affordability results in part from regulatory policies that inhibit growth and restrict housing supply. When you have less demand and more supply, housing prices stay low.