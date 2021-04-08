Opinion: Time is right to expand access to high-speed internet service (broadband)

Now we need to build-out our broadband infrastructure across the state.

Montana’s farmers and ranchers need high-speed internet to be successful and competitive, both now and in the future. The American Farm Bureau Federation says, “Farmers and ranchers depend on broadband — just as they do highways, railways and waterways.”

Local Montana businesses can expand their customer base and sales through the use of high-speed internet. Numerous studies have shown that having high-speed internet access contributes to economic growth and business investment. This crucial service is especially needed in rural and remote communities, where it aids in job creation.

For seniors in Montana, high-speed internet access helps combat loneliness by making it easier to stay connected to friends and family. Social isolation is a serious public health issue that places older Montanans at higher risk of failing health and early death.

We thank the legislators who are working to expand access to broadband this legislative session. There have been several bills introduced by legislators from both sides of the aisle, with potential solutions.

Additionally, we appreciate Gov. Greg Gianforte’s expertise and vision to fully build-out Montana’s broadband infrastructure.