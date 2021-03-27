Opinion: Time to roll up your sleeve, get the COVID vaccine

Nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have become accustomed to wearing masks, social distancing, virtual schooling and working remote. We have all made sacrifices to protect ourselves and one another, but there is another very important step you can take to help end this pandemic and get back to normal. Starting April 1 for all Montanans age 16-plus, please consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first COVID-19 vaccines were granted emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in December. At Community Medical Center, we are proud that so many of our healthcare heroes stepped up and decided to get vaccinated so we can help bring this pandemic to an end and continue advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier.

Starting April 1 in Montana, COVID-19 vaccinations will open up to the general public as vaccine supplies and distribution channels increase. With enhanced access and additional vaccine options becoming available, you may be thinking: which vaccine is best and do I get to choose?

My advice is simple: get the first COVID-19 vaccine available to you regardless of the manufacturer or dose regimen, and here’s why: