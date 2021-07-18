Opinion: To eradicate youth vaping, we need only copy the UK

The United Kingdom followed the science and publicly endorsed vaping as a preferred method to help smokers quit. Only 1.8% of teenagers in the UK use e-cigarettes once a week or more, and only 2.1% think vaping is “cool”. The UK has seen resounding success by talking to both adults and minors in a mature manner regarding vaping, even going so far as inviting vape shops to open inside hospitals, calling them a “public health necessity”. Because of this, children in the UK do not see vaping as a form of rebellion against authority and England has not seen an increase in youth usage of reduced-risk tobacco products correlating to increased education as American teenagers have with government-funded programs in the past.