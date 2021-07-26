Opinion: Too little, too late and way too bad

And of course they’re right that when state “regulators” rely on the outmoded “dilution is the solution to pollution” model, it doesn’t work very well when water flows are reduced to trickles and the “dilution” upon which the discharge permits were based simply isn’t there.

Indeed, if anyone doubts the severity of the problem, just check the U.S. Geological Survey streamflow website, where about the only thing to be said is, “read ‘em and weep.” For instance, there’s so little water in the Upper Big Hole, several stream gauges are no longer reporting any water flows or water temperatures. Then consider this is the last refuge of the fluvial Arctic grayling in the Lower 48 states. The last.

While the intention of these groups, individuals and businesses is undoubtedly sincere, by the time any “task force” gets appointed, meets and is “brought up to speed” by endless reports from state and federal agencies, any opportunity to “save” the grayling will be long gone, just like thousands of Montana’s coldwater fish.