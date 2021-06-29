Opinion: Too many Montana children lack health insurance

Looking at the data more closely reveals that children living in families with lower incomes are more likely to go without health insurance, even though these children are eligible for Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids (CHIP). This data comes soon after a legislative session in which we saw lawmakers attack public assistance programs, making it harder for families with these programs to stay enrolled. In Montana, half of all children rely on Medicaid or Healthy Montana Kids for health insurance. Our state should defend these programs and improve outreach to enroll uninsured children who are eligible, but not currently participating.

Increasing insurance enrollment for children saves money, increasing the amount of preventive care children can access and making them less likely to need emergency care. A study of child health showed that “the annual mean societal cost of caring for uninsured children is $2,885.75 greater per year than for children obtaining insurance.”