Opinion: Train crash spilled chlorine

April 11 marks the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Alberton, Montana, train derailment and chlorine spill. While Montana Rail Link engineers barely escaped with their lives, a transient rider on the train died from severe chlorine exposure. Across the Clark Fork River, motorists were caught in the spreading chemical fog. An estimated 1,000 residents evacuated and hundreds sought medical aid in the days to follow. Eventually, 2,000 people filed claims.

Some 130,000 pounds of liquid chlorine leaked, converting to chlorine gas, the largest chlorine spill in U.S. railroad history. Chlorine expands to a gas 460 times the volume of the liquid form. As it mixed with moisture and air, the gas converted to hydrochloric and hypochlorous acid in mists that filled the valley and traveled in all directions, mostly east towards Missoula. Based on models and peoples’ symptoms, dangerously high levels of chlorine spread for miles, often in pockets.

As residents from Cyr to beyond Ninemile Exit fled to Frenchtown and Missoula, they acutely suffered burns to their respiratory tract, eyes and skin. Thanks to the heroic efforts of Alberton volunteer firefighters, with help from some Frenchtown volunteer firefighters and Missoula County sheriff’s deputies, casualties were lessened during evacuations. Many responders had poor or no respiratory protection, risking their health and lives.