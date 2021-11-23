Opinion: Transforming Larchmont not a solution

Recently WGM Group offered a proposal to the Missoula County commissioners that calls for developing Larchmont Golf Course into an affordable housing project. The Missoulian reported that, “If built the development would provide 2,000 mixed-use residential units, as well as commercial structures.” The proposal also includes a land swap of 157 acres of floodplain land near the Buckhouse Bridge.

First, I acknowledge there is a significant affordable housing problem in Missoula County. Using this swap as a resolution at first seems a cheap and easy answer to the problem.

What the proposal does not state is that WGM/Blueline Development will be in position to make a huge amount of revenue off the proposal. They stand to benefit at the expense of a well-established recreational site, and there is no guarantee that this development will solve the affordable housing issue. The plan also does not address the difficulty and cost of building a new course in the middle of a floodplain or what damage happens to courses built in such locations. There is no timeline included as to when Larchmont would close and the new course would open. It takes years for a new golf course to be fully developed, especially in a floodplain.

Furthermore, Larchmont is part of the county/city sports complex developed over years in the Fort Missoula area. It provides habitat for geese/duck and other animals through all four seasons. The vegetation cleans area air by removing carbon emissions. The fairways work in the filtering process of water, thus returning it to our aquifer.

What would be the impact that 2,000 housing units and businesses replacing Larchmont could bring to the South Reserve Street area? Undoubtedly it would bring additional traffic issues into the Reserve Street corridor. The area around the intersection of Reserve and Brooks is one of the busiest traffic intersections in the state. To add construction equipment and vehicles and later private automobiles to this 2,000-unit proposal would only create more chaos and pollution. A green area would be lost to homes, cars, cement, streets, and buildings, further adding to temperature increases and subtracting from the beauty of the area.

The course has been open for over 40 years. It has grown in stature, value, and beauty. It returns over $100,000 yearly to our county. It is a gem in our garden city. When compared to other 18-hole fully developed municipal courses in the Pacific Northwest, Larchmont provides reasonable prices for the average citizen. When compared to local 18-hole private courses (Ranch Club, Canyon River, County Club), it is a more affordable recreational opportunity.

It is disappointing that this proposal gives Larchmont, a place where 45,000 rounds of golf are played yearly by area and out of state golfers, a black eye. It is a lose/lose situation for the municipal course. The proposal puts Larchmont at odds with the affordable housing issue.

I know most Missoulians are aware of the issue and would like to remedy it, but transforming Larchmont into housing seems almost irresponsible. It is not a promising idea to sell off public land, especially public land that serves such an important function in our county, and once it is gone, there’s no going back. I suggest that WGM/Blueline Development look at other locales for their project rather than destroying an iconic property deeply appreciated by our citizens.

I am writing this letter as an individual, and it may not necessarily reflect the positions of Larchmont Advisory Board or the management of Larchmont.

Please contact the Missoula County commissioners via letter or email and share your views about the proposal.

Dan Adcock, Larchmont Advisory Board.

