Opinion: Transition to clean energy has NorthWestern bamboozled

NorthWestern Energy’s CEO, Bob Rowe, seems panicked by how cheap clean energy is. In desperation, he’s pushing raw snake oil in the Montana Legislature.
We remember Rowe as a Missoula Democrat, an advocate for low-income families. We elected him twice to the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) that regulates our state’s utilities. In 1999, he even served as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Rowe knows it’s wrong to skirt the regulations he used to enforce.
David Hoffman, the company’s government affairs director, says Senate Bill 379 will provide “glide path” for NorthWestern. The Montana Senate has already passed the bill. The House Energy and Telecommunications Committee will decide this week whether to move the bill to the House floor.
The whole thing is an unwelcome flashback to 1997, when Montana Power, Gov. Marc Racicot and the Republican-controlled Legislature slam-dunked the colossal mistake of deregulation and Montana Power subsequently sold off the public’s assets and filed for bankruptcy.
According to the Missoula County commissioners, SB 379 “would force the Montana Public Service Commission to allow NorthWestern Energy to recover all costs associated with the Colstrip coal-fired power plant, without allowing the PSC to conduct its usual evidence-based analysis to determine whether ratepayers should be on the hook for these costs.”
The costs could reach as high as $1.3 billion over 20 years. That’s $3,500 for each NorthWestern ratepayer, or around $700 a year, according to an analysis done by the PSC staff. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis concludes that ratepayers will be paying for a “fictional company investment of $700 million.”
The five-member PSC, all Republicans, publicly oppose the bill. None of the commissioners are buying the ruse that NorthWestern is “saving Colstrip.” Quite the contrary, ratepayers will pay even after, as is likely, the giant coal plant shuts down. One commissioner admitted in a hearing on Wednesday that his head was spinning because the commission is usually on NorthWestern’s side.
The bill is a clunker, a desperate attempt to ensnarl NorthWestern’s ratepayers in stranded fossil fuel assets at a time when clean energy has never been cheaper or more reliable.
Jeffrey Smith is a co-chair of 350 Montana, and writes from Polson.