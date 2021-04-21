Opinion: Transition to clean energy has NorthWestern bamboozled

NorthWestern Energy’s CEO, Bob Rowe, seems panicked by how cheap clean energy is. In desperation, he’s pushing raw snake oil in the Montana Legislature.

We remember Rowe as a Missoula Democrat, an advocate for low-income families. We elected him twice to the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) that regulates our state’s utilities. In 1999, he even served as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

Rowe knows it’s wrong to skirt the regulations he used to enforce.

David Hoffman, the company’s government affairs director, says Senate Bill 379 will provide “glide path” for NorthWestern. The Montana Senate has already passed the bill. The House Energy and Telecommunications Committee will decide this week whether to move the bill to the House floor.

The whole thing is an unwelcome flashback to 1997, when Montana Power, Gov. Marc Racicot and the Republican-controlled Legislature slam-dunked the colossal mistake of deregulation and Montana Power subsequently sold off the public’s assets and filed for bankruptcy.