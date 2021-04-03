Opinion: Trapping has no place in the Montana Constitution

In addition, Montana is one of the only states in the country that does not require trappers to check their traps regularly (apart from those set for wolves and, in some areas, bobcats). Nearly every other state that allows recreational trapping mandates that most traps and snares be regularly inspected — usually once a day, as recommended by wildlife professionals.

Frequent trap checks are important, both to reduce intense animal suffering and to increase the chances that an unintentionally captured animal can be released without serious injury. According to FWP’s most recent data, between 2012 and 2017, traps and snares accidentally caught 349 animals, including 148 dogs and 99 mountain lions. Seven of the dogs and 67 of the mountain lions died. These are just the incidents reported to FWP.

Even Montana’s setback requirements, which prohibit traps and snares within a certain distance of public roads or trails to protect people and pets, only apply to traps set on the ground. These regulations fail to account for traps set in nearby streams or ponds within easy reach of a thirsty dog.

Importantly, trapping in Montana is a predominantly recreational activity, not a livelihood. Nearly two-thirds of state trappers surveyed in 2015 by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies responded that trapping was “not at all important” as a source of income.