Opinion: Truth about financial transaction tax

In a guest column entitled “Financial tax hurts average investors,” four Republican representatives inveigh against a tax of stock and bond market transactions (Missoulian, Sunday, April 18). Their mealy-mouthed objections to the tax constitute misrepresentation and merit rebuttal.

Our solons argue that the tax is heavy, will hurt typical investors, and may delay retirements here or elsewhere in the country. They sidestep the tax rate, perhaps because it so lightly touches investors. The writers never state the proposed rate, which is 0.1%. At this rate, an investor would pay only $1,000 to buy or sell stock worth $1 million. How many Montanans or other Americans make trades like that?

That many citizens do not invest in the stock market and so will suffer no harm from the tax goes unacknowledged. In 2021, only 52% of Americans owned any stock. The wealthiest 10% of households own 84% of the value of stocks. Nearly half of American households fail to invest in 401k plans or IRAs. With our low median 2020 household income of $60,000 — ranked 40th in the nation — Montana’s investors are exceptional, not typical.