Opinion: Truth about financial transaction tax

In a guest column entitled “Financial tax hurts average investors,” four Republican representatives inveigh against a tax of stock and bond market transactions (Missoulian, Sunday, April 18). Their mealy-mouthed objections to the tax constitute misrepresentation and merit rebuttal.
Our solons argue that the tax is heavy, will hurt typical investors, and may delay retirements here or elsewhere in the country. They sidestep the tax rate, perhaps because it so lightly touches investors. The writers never state the proposed rate, which is 0.1%. At this rate, an investor would pay only $1,000 to buy or sell stock worth $1 million. How many Montanans or other Americans make trades like that?
That many citizens do not invest in the stock market and so will suffer no harm from the tax goes unacknowledged. In 2021, only 52% of Americans owned any stock. The wealthiest 10% of households own 84% of the value of stocks. Nearly half of American households fail to invest in 401k plans or IRAs. With our low median 2020 household income of $60,000 — ranked 40th in the nation — Montana’s investors are exceptional, not typical.
Our state representatives’ claims tax credulity. They contend that “most average Americans can’t (afford the taxes), and their retirement could be postponed (emphasis added).” How the tax could delay retirement they leave unexplained. But, we can estimate what a year of retirement might cost, equate it to the tax, and compute the value of the corresponding stock sale. This will tell us what Americans can and cannot afford.
At a replacement rate of 80%, retirement income would equal eight-tenths of the median household income of $60,000 in Montana. It would amount to $48,000 per year. Households would have to postpone retirements by one year if their nest eggs were short this amount. It corresponds to the 0.1% tax due on financial transactions of $48 million. However, no one selling stock worth $48 million would have to defer retiring, buying a Lamborghini or doing anything else. Such an investor could immediately pay the tax from the sale proceeds to salvage his retirement, which our columnists overlook.
Taxpayers and politicians alike must recognize that the financial underpinnings of the federal government are wobbly. Within a short time, the Social Security Administration will be disbursing more than it receives. The national debt — $28 trillion — now equals or exceeds its value just after World War II, and threatens to double that sum.
So, investors must expect new taxes and begin paying them, preferably before our international lenders call their loans or bond yields rise. To avert these calamities, I will gladly pay a financial transaction tax.
Dr. Richard Friary, an organic and medicinal chemist, worked in the pharmaceutical industry. His book “Job$ in the Drug Industry” was published in 2000. He writes from Florence.