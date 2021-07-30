Opinion: Tschida should put claims to rest

Rep. Brad Tschida is wasting the county’s time and taxpayers' money. He wants us to believe that there are flaws in the elections system, and we cannot trust that our votes will be counted accurately or at all. Maybe he wants an Arizona-style recount fiasco to undermine people’s faith in government and discount the voices of Missoula voters. Maybe he’s just desperate for headlines.
He has been told repeatedly by the Missoula County Elections Office how he can resolve his claims — file a lawsuit and get a court order. Not necessarily easy to do, but a smart guy like Tschida, I’ll bet he can figure it out. The truth is this could have been resolved months ago, without the frivolous fishing expedition. The fact that he refuses to seek the one solution that could provide an answer to his claims suggests that he’s not interested in finding answers or fixing a problem. His persistent information requests appear to be in bad faith and take taxpayer-funded employees away from their work.
Brad Tschida has done everything in his power as a legislator to make it harder for Montanans to vote. He has rolled back same-day voter registration and severely limited early voting, making it more difficult for working people to cast a ballot. How does this benefit the people he is supposed to represent? How does this improve their lives by making it harder for them to participate in their own democracy? Maybe he thinks this is a clever way to drum up support for a run for higher office. My bet is, it won’t work.
Tschida, it’s time to put up or shut up. Either get a court order and put your cards on the table, or quietly fold ’em and let the elections staff get back to doing their work.
Denver Henderson has been active in Missoula elections for many years. He is a member of the Missoula County Elections Advisory Committee; however, the views in this opinion piece are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the other committee members.