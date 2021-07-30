Opinion: Tschida should put claims to rest

Rep. Brad Tschida is wasting the county’s time and taxpayers' money. He wants us to believe that there are flaws in the elections system, and we cannot trust that our votes will be counted accurately or at all. Maybe he wants an Arizona-style recount fiasco to undermine people’s faith in government and discount the voices of Missoula voters. Maybe he’s just desperate for headlines.

He has been told repeatedly by the Missoula County Elections Office how he can resolve his claims — file a lawsuit and get a court order. Not necessarily easy to do, but a smart guy like Tschida, I’ll bet he can figure it out. The truth is this could have been resolved months ago, without the frivolous fishing expedition. The fact that he refuses to seek the one solution that could provide an answer to his claims suggests that he’s not interested in finding answers or fixing a problem. His persistent information requests appear to be in bad faith and take taxpayer-funded employees away from their work.