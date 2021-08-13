Opinion: United in support of John Engen for Missoula mayor

As your Missoula Democratic legislators, we want you to know we are united in our support for the re-election of Mayor John Engen. We support John Engen for mayor and we hope you do too.

Engen is a tested, effective and progressive leader for Missoula. He is a leader we know and trust. He has helped build one of the best communities in Montana and the region, making Missoula a community that gets national accolades for how it is run.

Throughout the 2021 Montana legislative session, we heard Gov. Greg Gianforte claim that his policies would bring back Montana’s economy. Throughout the session, we said the governor should come to Missoula if he wanted to see an economy that was thriving, where our local governments and private enterprise were working together to provide jobs and opportunities and where new businesses were eager to locate. Throughout his terms as mayor, Engen has been at the center of partnerships that have built our economy and our community.

Engen would be the first to acknowledge the importance of working collaboratively with businesses, other levels of government, nonprofits and all the many interests that make up Missoula’s diverse and energetic community. Engen's leadership has strengthened all of these alliances and helped develop a unified vision that is moving Missoula forward.