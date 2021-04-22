Opinion: UPOM trying to erode others' property rights

APR and other nonprofits like Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Nature Conservancy may fund land purchases with private donations but that doesn’t give them a tax advantage. Only the donors of those funds receive any tax advantage. APR pays property taxes on all of its lands and pays the same fees as ranchers for grazing permits. Like every other nonprofit, they don’t pay income tax because they have no taxable income.

During the committee hearing for HB 677, tried and true Republicans, ranchers fresh from their fields, and even the Montana timber industry showed up to label it one of the worst bills to be introduced this session. It was unanimously tabled in committee on April 1. Good riddance.

Another unsuccessful and radical idea dreamt up by UPOM this session was HB 697. This bill would have used hunter-license dollars to fund the costs of wildlife crop-damage. It was also unanimously tabled in committee because it would have bankrupted the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and placed a severe financial burden on hunters.