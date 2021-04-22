Opinion: UPOM trying to erode others' property rights

The United Property Owners of Montana (UPOM) have been busy this legislative session trying to dupe lawmakers into supporting a radical agenda to harm hunters and landowners across the state.
This isn’t too surprising for many hunters and anglers who have watched them close off public access to Montana’s land, water and wildlife for over a decade. But many new eyes were recently opened when they tried to attack the property rights of landowners too.
There is a lot of confusion about this group and it’s time to set the record straight. United Property Owners may wave the flag of property rights, but they don’t give two hoots about your rights or mine. They are a 501(c)(6) that is willing to attempt anything for the financial benefit of their small membership.
A case in point is House Bill 677. It’s still baffling to me how UPOM was able to convince Rep. Dan Bartel to support this clear erosion of property rights. Fortunately for landowners, they were unable to convince a single other sitting legislator.
They tried their best to make it look pretty by claiming it fixed a tax loophole that American Prairie Reserve utilizes to avoid paying taxes. But lawmakers didn’t bite on that lie.
APR and other nonprofits like Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Nature Conservancy may fund land purchases with private donations but that doesn’t give them a tax advantage. Only the donors of those funds receive any tax advantage. APR pays property taxes on all of its lands and pays the same fees as ranchers for grazing permits. Like every other nonprofit, they don’t pay income tax because they have no taxable income.
During the committee hearing for HB 677, tried and true Republicans, ranchers fresh from their fields, and even the Montana timber industry showed up to label it one of the worst bills to be introduced this session. It was unanimously tabled in committee on April 1. Good riddance.
Another unsuccessful and radical idea dreamt up by UPOM this session was HB 697. This bill would have used hunter-license dollars to fund the costs of wildlife crop-damage. It was also unanimously tabled in committee because it would have bankrupted the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and placed a severe financial burden on hunters.
The good news is UPOM did not find much success in the legislative arena this session. The bad news is they just scored a legal victory that will permanently shut hunters out from some high-quality public lands.
We just learned the Montana Supreme Court sided with UPOM in blocking a critical public access point on the Mabee Road. That decision ignores reams of evidence of historic public use and gives two founding members of UPOM exclusive access to a massive piece of public land with some of the best elk hunting in the state.
Folks, this is what the United Property Owners are truly about. Shutting out the public and attacking the property rights of anyone they don’t agree with. We need to be prepared for whatever shenanigans they come up with next.
I encourage Montana lawmakers like Rep. Dan Bartel to stop supporting their radical agenda.
Justin Schaaf of Glasgow is a hunter and conservationist.