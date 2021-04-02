Opinion: US Forest Service is undercutting grizzly bear recovery

For example, as part of its Sawmill-Petty Project, the Lolo National Forest proposed adding 142 miles of roads to its official transportation system, in addition to logging 434 acres in the Garden Point Roadless Area, which includes a 69-acre clearcut it euphemistically labeled a “regeneration harvest.” Even worse, the Redd Bull Project would log 1,425 acres, which includes more than a square mile of clearcuts in the Marble Point Roadless Area, while also “opening” 735 acres of old-growth forest throughout the project area. To access all the logging units, the Forest Service would reopen overgrown roads not utilized since the 1990s, even though rules for roadless areas prohibit their reconstruction. Both projects follow the recently approved Soldier-Butler Project that contains one of just two official grizzly bear connectivity areas in Montana. Here, the Lolo National Forest approved opening abandoned roads in order to log across 5,510 acres (including a 114-acre clearcut).