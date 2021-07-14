Opinion: Use your forced air system to clean your indoor air

If you have forced air for heating or cooling, you can improve your indoor air quality by upgrading your air filter.
Air filters are rated using the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV), with values ranging from 1-20. The higher the MERV, the more effective the filter will be at removing small particles. The ideal MERV for removing fine particles in smoke is MERV 13 or better. If your system cannot handle a MERV 13 filter, you can get decent cleaning from a MERV 11 or MERV 12. Note that higher MERV filters will need to be changed more frequently due to the amount of material they accumulate.
For questions about your specific air handler/furnace/air conditioner, etc., please talk to your HVAC technician.
Note: If you have forced air for heat, but not air conditioning, you can clean your indoor air by turning your furnace fan on without the heat.
First, find where your filter(s) are housed in your system. Look at your filter. Is it a flat panel? Is it washable? Is it something you’d take outside, hose off and return to its casing? If so, and if you want to use your HVAC to clean your air, you need a different filter. A better HVAC filter will have many fabric pleats and cannot be washed. Homes will generally have MERV 6 or lower filters, and you need to upgrade to at least a MERV 11 to remove the tiny particles in wildfire smoke.
Here are some things you need to know and steps to take:
1. Close your windows and doors and seal up leaks to keep smoke outside.
2. Make sure your HVAC system handle a better filter.
Not all furnaces or air handlers can deal with added resistance from better filters. This is mostly a concern if you are using air conditioning, as reduced airflow can cause cooling coils to ice up. If you aren’t sure if your HVAC can handle a better filter, talk to your HVAC technician.
3. Find and replace all your filters.
You may have multiple filters to replace. If you aren’t sure where your filters are located, you can tour your HVAC system or ask your HVAC technician.
4. Thicker filters are better.
Thick pleated filters (4 to 5 inches deep), will allow greater airflow through your air handler than 1-inch pleated filters.
5. Install your filter correctly.
There is an arrow on your filter. It needs to point in the same direction as the airflow.
6. Limit air bypass.
If air can easily move around instead of through the filter, you will recirculate dirty air instead of cleaning it. Make sure your filter is sized correctly for your air handler and is properly seated in the filter housing. You may need to seal up gaps to avoid bypass.
7. Stock up and be ready to change your filter mid-fire season.
If we have a prolonged smoke event, you may need to change your filter(s) after a couple weeks.
8. Set your fan to “On” instead of “Auto” for continuous cleaning. Your air will only be cleaned when it is moving through the filter(s)!
8. Keep interior doors open to avoid creating negative pressure in your main living space. If your return air vents don’t receive air from rooms with supply vents, the HVAC system will pull smoky air into your house to make up the difference.
Check out MontanaWildfireSmoke.org for more clean air tips!
Sarah Coefield is the Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist.