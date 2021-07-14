Opinion: Use your forced air system to clean your indoor air

If you have forced air for heating or cooling, you can improve your indoor air quality by upgrading your air filter.

Air filters are rated using the Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV), with values ranging from 1-20. The higher the MERV, the more effective the filter will be at removing small particles. The ideal MERV for removing fine particles in smoke is MERV 13 or better. If your system cannot handle a MERV 13 filter, you can get decent cleaning from a MERV 11 or MERV 12. Note that higher MERV filters will need to be changed more frequently due to the amount of material they accumulate.

For questions about your specific air handler/furnace/air conditioner, etc., please talk to your HVAC technician.

Note: If you have forced air for heat, but not air conditioning, you can clean your indoor air by turning your furnace fan on without the heat.