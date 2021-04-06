Opinion: Utility hijacks rooftop solar bill, attacks solar professionals

Another of the anti-solar amendments directly steals jobs away from solar professionals. The purpose of the original bill was to create jobs in Montana’s solar industry. As amended, it now takes operational and maintenance tasks and forces the solar owner to hire someone who didn’t install the system and may not even have training on solar installation and equipment. The bill also forces all rooftop solar customers to hire a full-time, onsite electrician whose sole purpose is to call the utility during an outage to let them know that the system is disconnected. In other words, the government would be forcing households, churches, libraries, and farmers and ranchers to hire a personal electrician to stand by all hours of the day to call dispatch if their power goes out.