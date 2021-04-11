Opinion: Voter suppression agenda is un-American

Montanans were loud and clear six years ago when they voted to preserve the right to register and vote on Election Day (LR-126). That hasn’t stopped Republicans from ignoring the people of Montana and bringing a bill to end Election Day voter registration, which has ensured over 60,000 Montanans could cast their ballots.

Republican bills are also targeting students and low-income communities with arbitrary and burdensome voter ID rules and forcing people to register with their county to do something as simple as dropping off a ballot for a friend or neighbor.

But that is not how it has to be. The story of America is the continued fight of its citizens to secure their constitutional right to vote. We fought in wars, marched in the streets and battled fire hoses and police dogs to extend the right to vote to all Americans.

Year by year, generation by generation, we have fought to make the right to vote more accessible to all citizens of this great nation. The days when former slaves, women, Native Americans and young adults marching off to war were barred from voting are gone and we cannot afford to let out-of-touch politicians move us backwards. The malicious efforts by Republicans in Montana and statehouses across the nation to push voters out of their democracy is simply un-American, and we must all do our part to fight back.

Instead of trying to keep voters out, we should be working to ensure every eligible Montanan can receive and cast a ballot — no matter who you are, where you live or who you vote for. Our democracy is strongest when every voice is heard and every vote is counted.

Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, represents Senate District 50 in the Montana Legislature.

