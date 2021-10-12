Opinion: Want better government? Then let’s change how we run our elections in Montana

By creating a top-four primary system, we can inject competition into primary elections, attract more voter participation, and force legislators to heed a wider array of voices and views at every stage of the electoral process. As Austin Ramirez, co-founder of Democracy Found, puts it, “I think you could very well implement this election system and not change a single person that we send to Washington … but dramatically change how they behave.”

Another problem with our current system is that candidates often win with less than a majority of the vote — which is precisely what happened in the 2017 special election sending Republican Greg Gianforte to the U.S. House and the 2006 election sending Democrat Jon Tester to the U.S. Senate. To address this let’s give voters the option of ranking candidates: first choice, second choice, third choice, etc. The candidate with the most support wins.