Opinion: Watersheds and wildfires

I challenge Montanans to find where “favorable conditions of water flows” has ever been stated in a proposed environmental document’s purpose and need. Oh, sure, one can find countless times that the reduction of stream sediment is a goal, but anybody in the livestock business or agriculture can assert that cattle can drink water containing sediment, and it can also irrigate grain crops.

Vigorous (green) headwater forested drainages truly act as hydrologic “sponges” that hold snow under their tree canopy for a slow, steady melt and runoff. Burnt watersheds that bake in harsh sunlight melt early and fast in the spring. Neither Missoula, nor St. Louis, Missouri, nor New Orleans ever need or want additional flood stage spring waters.

Of course, there is also a significant bad impact on fisheries, songbirds and wildlife—whether listed as an endangered specie or not! Watershed wildfires kill.

Yet Montanans have continually seen federal wildfire management back off from aggressive wildfire attacks in the backcountry—which is another name for headwater drainages—and instead establish defensive plans for fire lines on the edge of the federal ownership. The causes are many:

1. God help us, but there are those that subscribe to “silviculture by wildfire.”