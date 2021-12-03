Opinion: We deserve better from Theresa Manzella

I am disappointed, but not surprised that state Sen. Theresa Manzella is in the news. She has recently been reported to have pushed her weight around as a legislator in the private affairs of a COVID-19 patient in Helena and as a keynote speaker in Clinton involving the public shaming of a persecuted minority. Thank you to the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic for exposing this behavior.

Normally, I just roll my eyes and say, “There she goes again.” After all, the media knows that wherever she shows up, there is bound to be something she says or does that make for a good “news” story. She is certain to say something sensational. Although I try to give anyone quoted in the press the benefit of the doubt, this has become a familiar pattern. She picks a divisive issue and fans the flames of controversy. Shouldn’t she be solving pressing legislative problems? Is this the best use of the power and authority of a state senator? What a waste! I should be outraged. But it just makes me incredibly sad instead.

It's not because she beat me in the last election. That’s long past. It’s because she is throwing away the opportunity to make a difference for the people of Ravalli County and Montana. Life is changing rapidly in our valley and Montana and there are an unlimited list of issues needing legislative attention.

Elected officials have the power to be a convenor, bringing parties together to solve pressing problems. Legislators have the authority to demand action from state agencies. They can use the bully pulpit to gain public support to push legislation that benefits us all. Senator Manzella, how about working on issues that count, like affordable housing or bringing good-paying jobs to the valley? How about ensuring that everyone in Ravalli County has access to high-speed internet? How about helping private landowners survive in agriculture and get the assistance they need to reduce the fire risk on their property or to ensure their wells produce abundant and clean water? How about pressuring the highway department to invest more in transportation alternatives that would help Highway 93 be safer and less congested? How about aiding the county to be better prepared for the next health crisis? And lastly, how about addressing our need to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate?

With the recent passage of the federal infrastructure legislation and the potential passage of the “Build Back Better” proposal, Senator Manzella could be looking ahead and working to make sure that all Montanans benefit from the new funding that will be coming our way and that these funds are spent wisely. But instead, she seems to be preoccupied with promoting fear, blowing dog whistles, and attending events and rallies that occur outside her district. Instead of being a legislator, she seems to want only to be a mouthpiece for extremist propaganda conjuring up threats in the guise of protecting “liberty” and personal “freedoms.” She is a one-trick pony.

Granted, some of the 9,485 people who voted for her probably agree with her brazen approach, but I would like to believe that a larger portion of those voters expect our legislators to be listeners and to govern. Please join me in urging her to get to work to benefit the people of Montana and her district instead of promoting her personal values and her narrow and misguided interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

Dividing our citizens is not the job of a senator. We deserve better.

Margaret Gorski of Stevensville is involved in several community building nonprofits in Ravalli County and has been a Democratic candidate for state office.

